ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Miracle League of Blair County is celebrating a $1,500 donation from a local junior high school class reunion.

On June 3, the last class that ever attended the Logan Junior High Class held a class reunion at the Buccinese Club in Altoona. Fifty-five classmates and eight teachers from nine states attended and decided to raise money for charity.

“A lot of these people we haven’t seen for 40 years,” reunion committee member Terry McGinnis said. “So we got together and we wanted to do a fundraiser for a charity and two of our classmates have kids that play here at the miracle league so we decided to get some sponsors and then the students all pitched in and we were able to raise $1500 for The Miracle League.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Terry presented the check Saturday morning at the Miracle League field before placing a nameplate on their donation wall to commemorate the class. The Miracle League relies solely on donations to operate.