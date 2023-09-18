BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A missing dog was found shot by its owners, prompting Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford to investigate.

The dog, a German Shephard/Pitbull mix, was missing for roughly a week from its home in East Providence Township, State Police reported.

On Sept. 10, the 8-year-old brown, black, and grey colored dog was found shot and killed by the 36 and 31-year-old owners.

State Police are asking for anyone who might have any information to contact them at 814-623-6133.