INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A missing Indiana County teen was found dead over the weekend and his death is ruled a homicide, according to state police.

Hayden Garreffa’s, 19, of Dilltown, body was found by state police at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a remote wooded area of Brush Valley Township, according to a press release. The Indiana County Coroner was called and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide.

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. Provided by: Pennsylvania State Police.

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. Provided by: Pennsylvania State Police.

Garreffa died at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, the same day that he was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home. After an investigation, police found out that Garreffa was kidnapped before he was killed in the afternoon, the release reads. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

State police said all the suspects have been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public and they are still investigating.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted state police in the investigation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Harris Funeral Home in Johnstown will be handling funeral home services.