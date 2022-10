CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County.

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield.

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. Provided by: Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.