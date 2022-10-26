SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset County.

Police out of Hyattsville, Maryland are searching for 34-year-old Purvish Girish Bhatt who was last seen in Hyattsville at 2 a.m. Oct. 26.

Bhatt is described as being six feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police say he may be wearing a brown leather jacket and driving a 2007 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with Maryland plates reading “1DW7188.”

It’s reported that Bhatt has a serious health condition and needs medication.

While police said he’s not considered dangerous, you’re asked to not approach him.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

If you see Bhatt and/or the silver Mitsubishi, you’re asked to call the police department at 301-985-5060.