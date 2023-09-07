BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are searching for a missing 12-year-old who may be in danger.

Aiden Sparks was reportedly last seen on the 600 block of N. Spring Street in Everett around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Aiden Sparks (Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

Aiden is described as being 4’8″ tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. State police said he was last seen wearing a purple and grey long sleeve camouflage Fortnite shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

Police said he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or he may be confused.

Anyone with any information on Aiden Sparks, or if you see him, you’re asked to call 911 or PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.