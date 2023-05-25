BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen missing from Bedford County is believed to be in the Altoona area, Pennsylvania State Police report.

The 16-year-old, Tysean Harold, has been missing since May 17, according to state police out of Bedford.

Harold was last seen in the area of Bethel Hollow Road in Napier Township.

State police said the teen is not known to be in any danger but is believed to be in the Altoona area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harold is asked to call state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.