JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted on capital murder charges was arrested in Brookville in November and has been extradited to Mississippi.

Caitlin Spence, along with her parents Karen and Jeffery Spence, were all arrested on Thursday, Nov. 30. Karen and Jeffery were arrested in Virginia while Caitlin was in Jefferson County, PA.

The trios charge all stem from the 2022 death of Kirby Carpenter in Tippah County, Mississippi.

Caitlin was extradited late Monday evening and her parents were in court earlier Tuesday and waived extradition earlier. WTAJ’s Tristan Klinefelter spoke with Kaysie Barnes, Carpenter’s sister on her reaction to the Spence’s being arrested.

“I was actually in the middle of typing something about it being one year since the date that I lost my brother and I had the whole thing typed up and was about to hit send and I received a call from the investigator and I just got chills on my body and it’s like, I just knew,” Barnes said. “And he said ‘I wanted to let you know that Jeff and Karen Spencer are in custody for your brother’s murder.'”

Barnes said her brother was a 36-year-old entrepreneur with two children, one he shared with Caitlin. Karen, Jeffery and Caitlin lived with Carpenter when he was found shot in front of his Mississippi home.

It’s still unknown what led to the shooting, but Barnes believes these arrests are a step in the right direction, but it’s still a daily battle.

“It doesn’t change the pain that we feel,” Barnes said. “It doesn’t change the loss that we feel. You know, Kirby’s absence is felt every day. He was a huge presence in all of our lives, the community, our family, everybody. But I guess you could say we have a sense of security that we haven’t had in a year.”

Under Mississippi law, the trio could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.