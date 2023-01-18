STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – Many communities are continuing to commemorate the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior this week.

That includes the doctor king plaza committee and Penn State, who teamed up for a peace march on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

It’s meant to bring awareness to the lasting racial inequities and the continued fight for justice, a movement sparked in part by Dr. King.

Plaza committee member Gary Abdullah says he’s glad to be able to work with the university to make the march happen.

“We are thrilled to be able to work together with them to do something really really important, which is to remind people that the credo of Dr. King is more than just a birthday party,” Gary Abdullah, Martin Luther king Jr. plaza committee member said.

The mayor of State College says it great to see people come together for the march