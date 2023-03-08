STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A new parking management system is set to go live in Ferguson Township starting Tuesday.

T2 Systems, a new mobile-friendly parking ticket and permit management system, is coming to Ferguson Township, State College with updated tools and technology for managing parking.

The new system will grant access to its real-time citation data system where users can pay for tickets, view photos related to their citations and submit appeals right from their mobile devices. Moving forward, all parking permits will be registered through the T2 Systems.

According to the release, homeowner and tenant parking areas throughout Ferguson Township that require parking permits are asked to register their vehicles in the new T2 System by March 31. Once a vehicle has been registered, a window permit is no longer needed to be displayed.

The new system will require a first-time parking permit fee of $15. Homeowners are required to renew their permits annually, for free, through the T2 System. Tenants will be required to obtain a parking permit annually for $15.

Additional information regarding the T2 system can be found online. Vehicle registration or ticket payments can also be paid there however Ferguson Township will still accept in-person cash or check payments.