CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Public Library is bringing its books to area communities and towns through a mobile library.

The library’s mobile service unit, a Sprinter Van, carries a selection of books for area residents to enjoy. The mobile library made its first stop in Grampian at 258 Main Street on Wednesday. The van opened at 11 a.m. and will remain in the area until 4:30 p.m.

The library has several other dates and locations they will be bringing their mobile service unit to which include the following:

Wednesday, June 7, Mint Condition, 258 Main St., Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Monday, June 12, LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy., Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 1943 Dorsey Ave., Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16, Coffee N Bananas, 3046 Main St., Madera, noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 19, Blackwood Auctions, 2672 Helvetia Rd., Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, Penfield Grange Hall, 12555 Bennett`s Valley Hwy., Penfield, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, Graystone Court Villas, 1221 Leonard St., Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville.

Friday, June 23, Colonial Courtyard, 1300 Leonard St., Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.

Monday, June 26, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Marketplace, 111 Rolling Stone Rd., Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the mobile library can be found on the Clearfield County Public Library website.