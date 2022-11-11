STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s glow time! The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party is coming to light up the Bryce Jordan Center during their early 2023 world tour.

This “one-of-a-kind,” high-energy event will take over the Bryce Jordan Center April 1 and April 2, 2023, giving you multiple chances to enjoy the show with your family, friends or even just enjoy it with yourself.

There are three shows — two of them on Saturday — that you can check out.

The glow party will be your only chance to watch some of your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including Tiger Shark, Mega Wrex, and the ever-iconic Bigfoot light up the floor in what they’ve called “outrageous” competitions.

Tickets are on sale now.

Not only will there be monster truck competitions, but also laser light shows, Hot Wheels toy giveaways, and the one and only fire-breathing transforming robot — MEGASAURUS!

The trucks will roll through 14 US cities before heading to Europe.

There’s also a Crash Zone Pre-show, here’s what Hot Wheels said:

The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers.

Each Crash Zone ticket includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.