CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heads up for drivers in Centre County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a bridge replacement project along Route 1002 in Curtin Township starting Friday.

The bridge spans Marsh Creek, about one-mile northeast of the village of Romola. A detour will be in place on Route 1002 (Howard Divide Road) and Route 150 while the bridge is closed and will last until Aug. 27. The route will be posted with signage while in effect.

Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove a weight limit posting of 26 tons for single vehicles and improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.” Built in 1953, the existing bridge is 98 feet long and carries an average of 437 vehicles daily.

PennDOT expects the replacement project to be done by mid-September.