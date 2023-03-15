CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re looking for employment or want a different job, then you may want to check out an upcoming job fair in Centre County where more than two dozen employers will be onsite.

You can expect to see over thirty employers at the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI), at 540 North Harrison Road in Pleasant Gap, for the job fair.

CPI is partnering with PA CareerLink Centre County for the event and it will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Full and part-time positions will be offered in different job fields such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, local, state, and federal governments, and construction industry sectors. Positions will range from entry-level through advanced, professional, technical, and unskilled, and jobs will be either office-based, remote or off-site.

The job fair is free as no appointment is necessary, but a driver’s license or state-issued ID is required to enter.