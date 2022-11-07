STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The fight against Alzheimer’s just got a huge boost in funding after hundreds of people showed up to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in State College.

Roughly over 300 people came to walk at the State College Spike’s Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Altogether, participants raised over $50,600 to support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a news release.

“Hundreds of people joined us at Spike Stadium on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter Julie Rothrauff said. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”

The top fundraising team, David’s Dreamers raised over $9,200 at this year’s walk. Team Captain Michael Mister started the team in honor of his friend who is living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, the release reads. For those who would like to donate to the cause can do so online as fundraising is open until Dec. 31.

It is estimated that 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that includes more than 280,000 in Pennsylvania.

More information about the Alzheimer’s Association can be found online at their website.