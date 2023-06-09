ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two-thirds of Pennsylvania is facing moderate drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

NIDIS (drought.gov) reports that 65.2% of the Commonwealth falls under the moderate level of drought while the rest of the state is “abnormally dry.”

Currently, the state of Pennsylvania labels all counties as “normal.”

While rain showers are predicted to enter our region in the next couple of weeks, it’s not expected to be enough rainfall to change the current drought conditions.

According to drought.gov, 8.5 million residents are living in drought conditions as of June 8. That’s an increase of nearly 800% from just last week, June 1.

The Drought Task Force, part of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, will be meeting Tuesday, June 13.