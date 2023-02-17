CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Tuesday, a power train section will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. This transport will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

On Wednesday, a casing section will leave Fall Creek at 11 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. This transport will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

On Thursday, a power train section will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. This transport will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

PennDOT will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way maneuvers.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.