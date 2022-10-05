C.LEATFOELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has issued permits for five windmill superload movements to make their way through Clearfield County.

The windmills will be moving on Thursday, October 6. PennDOT also said it anticipates another three will pass through the county on Friday, October 7.

Tomorrow, one windmill blade will leave the Port of Erie at 9 a.m. on its way to Falls Creek. Four tower sections will leave Falls Creek throughout the morning, with the first departing at 8 a.m. and the others at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The second tower section, which PennDOT anticipates will arrive in Clearfield at approximately 10 a.m., will feature the wrong-way maneuver involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. The others will not.

Route details for Thursday are as follows:

PennDOT cautions drivers to remain alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

A power train and tower section will depart simultaneously from Falls Creek at 9 a.m. on Friday. PennDOT expects them to pass through Clearfield around 10 a.m.The power train section will feature the wrong-way maneuver involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall, but the tower section will remain on Route 879 and proceed directly to Route 153.

A third tower section will leave Falls Creek at 10 a.m. and will not feature the wrong-way maneuver.

Route details for Friday are as follows:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

PennDOT expects the transport of all the parts to take approximately five more weeks. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers. PennDOT will update drivers as more superload permits are issued.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.