BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rollover crash on I-99 Friday morning has closed a section of the highway bringing traffic to a halt.

Several fire departments responded to the scene after a tri-axle truck ran off the roadway. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Hookies Fire Company Billy McElwain, the truck then came back onto the road and hit a barrier causing it to roll over onto its side. No one was injured in the crash.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-99 between Exit 52 to Route 350 in Bald Eagle and Exit 48 to Tyrone, according to 511PA. All lanes on that stretch of highway are closed.

Assisting Hookies Fire Company was the Excelsior Fire Dept. No.1 of Bellwood, Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company, Port Matilda Fire Company and Warriors Mark Franklin Volunteer Fire Company.

Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.