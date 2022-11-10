CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Moshannon Valley Elementary students and staff celebrated veterans day with an assembly for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The event was held to honor those who serve and those who have fallen. It was also a teaching moment for the kids.

“We have so many families and staff members that have relatives that are veterans. And for them and for everybody that might not be familiar with services on Veterans Day we figured what better way to educate our students than by providing an authentic experience like today,” First Grade Teacher Laura Mihalko said.

The event began with the singing of the National Anthem by Moshannon Valley High School junior, Olivia Williams. Then, the Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School band under the direction of Mr. Charlie Gambino performed some patriotic selections.

The Stephen F. Kandrach Smithmill VFW Honor Guard performed the flag-raising ceremony including the playing of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.

“Well, I think it’s important to know why they’re free. And the fact that a lot of men and women go away for a long time to keep us free. It’s just great being in a free country,” Jason Leezendek Commander of the Smithmill VFW Post 6321 said.

In the gym, Veterans introduced themselves including their branch and years of service. The elementary chorus, under the direction of Mr. Dalton Condon, performed patriotic selection(s). A presentation about Veteran’s Day focusing on Arlington National Cemetery was given. This presentation included a guest speaker, Mrs. Robin Bowser, the director of Wreaths Across America Beulah Cemetery.

Beulah Cemetery is located in Ramey, PA, and is one of only 3100 cemeteries in the United States that are chosen for the honor of hosting the Wreaths Across America event.

The assembly ended with the 6th-grade teacher, Mr. Alan Wonderling singing “Arlington” by Trace Adkins accompanied by First Grade Teacher Mrs. Laura Mihalko.

“I mean we should always pay respect to veterans, they are brave men and women who have sacrificed in their life to fight for us to have our freedom here,” Mihalko said.

After the program a catered breakfast by Country Café in Houtzdale, PA was provided to the Veterans by the Moshannon Valley Elementary PTO.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Wreaths Across America is Saturday, December 17, 2022, across the United States (beginning at Arlington National Cemetery) and the wreaths are predicted to arrive at Beulah Cemetery at approximately noon.