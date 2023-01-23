CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach.

Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a head coach in several East Coast locations, including Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and most recently Florida.

Coach Davidson brings with him 30 years of coaching experiences, including both large and small schools in both rural and urban locations. His personal accolades include being named the 2003 Tobacco Belt Coach of the Year, 2015 and 2016 Florida Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year, and the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers High School Coach of the Year.

“I feel like I have a lot to bring to the program and I am excited to work with the players,” Davidson said.

Davidson’s experience was just one thing that he brings to the table, Athletic Director Tom Webb said.

“We were pleased through the hiring process to be able to bring in a head coach with such experience,” Webb said. “Moshannon Valley has a history and tradition of excellent football and we are excited at the prospect of what Coach Davidson brings to our program; he has a wealth of football knowledge and experience as well as an understanding of our community. The District is looking for Coach Davidson to bring his passion and enthusiasm for the game of football to the program.”

High School Principal Kris Albright added that they are “very fortunate to have him as their head coach.”