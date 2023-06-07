CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday, June 10th residents of Clearfield and Centre County are encouraged to assist the Relay for Life Moshannon Valley in helping to raise money for those battling cancer.

At 10 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church vendors, entertainment, an opening ceremony, and more will be set up and taking place. Philipsburg has already painted the town purple to raise awareness.

“Our relay teams will be set up and then we’ll have like a luminary service, a survivor dinner, and lap,” Event Lead Angela Frankovich said. “We’ll just be walking around the parking lot there all day. Just raising awareness for cancer survivors, remembering the ones we’ve lost.”

But the most important part of the day is helping raise funds for those battling cancer.

“It’s important because we need to raise the funds so that all of the funds raised will go towards cancer research, providing rides for cancer patients to and from services that they need. We also provide lodging during that time if they need it as well,” Frankovich said.

For others, this is a chance to raise awareness for family members and others that have passed from cancer. Sylvia Dunlap is a Relay for Life committee member as well as team captain for Angels Among Us.

“I have had many family members who have passed and also friends,” Dunlap said. “I also have ones now that are battling cancer.”

The goal is to raise $92,000, which they say is a big goal but with the help of the community, it can be done.

“I’m looking forward to the great fun that we’re going to have,” Dunlap said. “We are going to hopefully raise lots of money for cancer research and other things.”