CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported that a mosquito sample has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The sample was collected in Ferguson Township and the results were reported to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office. According to the county commissioners, additional surveillance, sampling and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program.

Residents are being asked to take preemptive measures by inspecting and cleaning up their yards, reducing yard clutter and dumping any sources of stagnant water. Residents can also purchase mosquito control and repellent products to help protect themselves and their homes.

The most common species in residential areas come from artificial containers that are left behind by humans, like a vase, swimming pools, children’s toys, tarps and tires. Make to clean and gid rid of objects that mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Residents are urged to contact their local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk.