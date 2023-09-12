STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mosquito sample that was collected in the State College Borough has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported the positive test to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office. Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff.

With the positive results, residents are asked to take preemptive measures by inspecting their yards, cleaning up, reducing any clutter and dumping out any sources of stagnant water.

Mosquito surveillance indicates that the most common species in residential areas come from artificial containers left behind by humans. These containers can be anything from like a flower vase to a swimming pool.

Additional containers can be things like tires, buckets, child toys and tarps.