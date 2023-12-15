ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The mother of Fawn Mountain, who has been missing since 2012, is speaking out after the woman that she suspects of foul play in her daughter’s case was arrested in a separate case.

Heather Dibert was arrested Wednesday and faces 30 felony charges including aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit murder. In that case, Dibert is accused of offering drugs and money to Zachery Sellers, who was arrested as well, to set fire to the house that her wife was staying in in Bedford County.

Over a decade ago, Dibert had been in a relationship with Fawn Mountain, who has been missing since 2012. Dorothy Mountain, Fawn’s mother, says that she felt relieved when she found out that Dibert had been arrested.

“Well, actually, my emotions when I first heard about it, I was ecstatic,” Mountain said. “The simple fact was, I didn’t want to see anybody else get hurt.”

Mountain says that the abuse described by police in the new case draws a striking resemblance to what they saw her daughter go through when she was in a relationship with Dibert. She hopes that Dibert has more details to tell police about Fawn’s disappearance so that they can get some closure as a family.

“I feel maybe she is out there somewhere, but I’m not sure because we don’t have all of the answers yet,” Mountain said. “Hopefully she tells them where she is.”

Over the years the Mountain family has held several fundraisers to attempt to hire a private investigator. Mountain says that she just hopes her daughter can get her justice too.

According to State Police, on Oct. 28, Sellers threw a Molotov Cocktail at a home while six people were inside, including Dibert’s wife. Sellers threw it at the back porch of the home and it only burned some of the siding and no one was injured.

Dibert and Sellers were arrested this week and are currently in the Bedford County Prison with their bail set at $1 million each.