ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police said they were caught on camera with others attacking a man and then stealing his Impala.

Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona at around 11 p.m., Oct. 27, and found a man who said he was beaten down and his Impala was stolen by a group of people.

Two of the people were later identified by detectives as 22-year-old Tyler Shumac and 41-year-old Alisa Diehl, noted in previous police reports as mother and son, the affidavit reads.

Through the man’s statement and video from numerous security cameras in the area, detectives were able to piece together what happened that night.

According to the criminal complaint, the man arrived in the area after being invited by Shumac. He went around to the alley to use Shumac’s back door. While in the alley, a car approached the man before Shumac and Diehl got out with other people. The man tried to run but tripped. they caught up to him and begin to hit and kick him while down.

Shumac allegedly punched and kicked him in the head. Police said that some sound was picked up and they could hear Diehl saying she needs a baseball bat before Shumac grabbed the man’s keys from him.

The complaint continues, saying that detectives watched video of the group heading to the man’s Impala. More audio picked up Diehl’s son saying “Mom, you can’t take his car,” as she responded “back the F*** up,” before they got in and drove off.

Detectives believe the man who was attacked also suffered a cardiac episode due to the beating.

Shumac and Diehl are now facing robbery, assault, and other related charges. Shumac was placed in Blair County Prison with a $50,000 bail set while Diehl has yet to be arraigned.