CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son in Emporium are facing serious charges after allegedly spending nearly 32 hours beating a man who police say almost didn’t survive.

According to court documents, Tanya McCurley, 59, and her son, Donovan McCurley, 31 are facing various felonies after allegedly attacking a man on Sept. 3 in a home and spending the next 32 hours causing serious injury to him.

The criminal complaint shows that the man was reportedly completing eviction forms when Tanya allegedly struck him in the head with a baseball bat. While incapacitated, Donovan reportedly punched the man several times in the face, causing his eyes to swell shut as well as kneeing him in the ribs and back and trying to strangle him.

The man later told police that he remembered “coming to” several times over the course of several hours to hear Tanya yell to Donovan that “he’s moving, hit him again,” according to investigators.

The affidavit shows that the man had serious injuries after 32 hours. Due to blood getting into his lungs during the assault, he wound up contracting pneumonia and was placed on a ventilator. The man’s family made a decision to remove the ventilator with only a 10% chance of survival. Police noted that he is currently making progress toward recovery but will likely need several surgeries.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

In October, police say that the man’s son found a baseball bat with blood on both ends of it along with a blood-soaked pillowcase. Police noted that the pillowcase was from where the man was laying for 32 hours.

When interviewed, Donovan told police that he would have homicidal thoughts against the man. Tanya related to police that Donovon struck the man several times. She reportedly told them there was a bat at the scene, but could not confirm nor deny that she hit the man.

Donovon is currently facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges while Tanya is facing conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tanya has been placed in Jefferson County Prison on $150,000 bail. Donovan is awaiting his arrangement as of this writing.