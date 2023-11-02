STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One State College mother is quite literally going the extra miles to do anything for her daughter in need.

3-year-old Faith Ramos was born with dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease where the heart becomes enlarged, stretched and weak.

Her mom, Stephanie Tafe, said, “Her heart function was at 12%, so they did not expect her to make it.”

Tafe said Faith, no matter what the circumstances, has always been a fighter. She was able to bring her heart function up to 33% for a while.

However, about six months ago, things took a turn for the worse.

“Cardiologists wanted an MRI of her heart,” Tafe said. “He was like ‘Okay, my suspicions are confirmed. She needs to be hospitalized. She needs a heart transplant.'”

Tafe said she was shocked when she heard this news, as Faith hadn’t shown any common symptoms of heart failure at that point.

“I didn’t know how to cope,” Tafe said. “I still don’t know how to cope with it.”

Since that news, Faith has been staying at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Tafe said she has been staying by her side as much as she can, but travels back to State College two or three days a week working at her cleaning business.

“I get as many jobs done as I can in that time,” Tafe said. “I knew it was going to be hard but it’s almost impossible.”

Tafe has launched a GoFundMe to be able to spend more time with Faith at the hospital during this time. You can learn more here.

“That way I can spend all of my time being there for her, being what she needs and not let this break us,” Tafe said. “I put so much into building a life for her and I just want to be able to continue that.”