PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the death of her son, a Clearfield County mom is keeping his memory alive.

Caison Conner always wanted to be a firefighter.

“Anything fire-related, he had to have it,” Caison’s mom, Catherine, said.

This love runs deep through his family. Both Catherine and her brother are lifetime volunteer firefighter members.

In October, Caison’s dream was cut short, after he passed away in an accident.

“I know that he’s a firefighter in heaven doing what we wanted to do, that was his favorite thing in the whole wide world was to be a firefighter,” Caison’s aunt, Autumn, said.

Now, Catherine is calling on fire companies to help, collecting fire patches and memorabilia for Caison’s shadow box in his honor.

Since sounding the alarm on Facebook, she’s not only heard back from local fire companies but has gotten worldwide attention.

“I got one from New Mexico,” Catherine said. “An FDNY one from New York, some coming from South Africa, Australia.”

Catherine said it’s the international support that’s helping her through this time.

“It’s an honor that there’s so many people out there that look at my story and are so touched by it,” Catherine said.

If you’d like to send items in Caison’s honor, you can mail them to 504 Edward Street, Philipsburg, Pa. 16866.

“I know my son’s up there in heaven,” Catherine said. “Looking down and smiling at everybody for what they are doing in his memory.”