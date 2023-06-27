SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist has died in the ICU six days after crashing his Harley Davidson in Somerset County, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced.

On June 20, crews were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a Hummer along the 500 block of Tire Hill Road in Conemaugh Township at 2:11 p.m.

James Kukura, 61, of Conemaugh Township was driving his 2014 Harley Davidson on Tire Hill Road near the Crows Nest when he hit a stopped 2007 Hummer. Kukura was reportedly not wearing a helmet, according to Lees.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kakura was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital and placed in the ICU. Lees said that Kakura passed away June 26 at 8:52 p.m. from blunt force trauma.