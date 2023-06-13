HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after crashing his Kawasaki over the weekend.

According to state police, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street (Route 913) at the intersection with East Street in Wood Township on Sunday, June 11. While navigating a right-hand turn, the driver reportedly lost control.

The motorcycle left the roadway and hit a parked car in someone’s yard and continued until coming to a final stop on East Street.

The 23-year-old driver from Fort Littleton was flown to a local hospital for suspected serious injuries. The man was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.