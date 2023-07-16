ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured after an SUV and motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in Elk County.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to an SUV and motorcycle accident along 948 Main Street and Irish Town Road in Kersey.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said the motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a nearby park where they were flown to the hospital. Troopers were unsure of the extent of their injuries.

The SUV had a front end and windshield damage but was driven away from the scene. The motorcycle was towed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Troopers did not say what caused the crash.