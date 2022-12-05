CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mount Aloysius celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Our Lady of Mercy Chapel Sunday.

The celebration took place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at afternoon mass by welcoming community members to listen to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s String Quartet and the campus choir.

The event was one of the last in Ebensburg’s Dickens of a Christmas Celebration before it closed out with the Winter Wonderland Light Display downtown.

“This is kind of our Christmas present to the community and an opportunity to welcome them onto campus during this incredibly wonderful season and just really thank everyone for their support that they provide to our students throughout the year,” Vanessa Houser, the director of corporate and foundation relations for Mount Aloysius said.

This is the second time that they’ve been able to collaborate with the orchestra. Houser says that it’s a small way to give thanks to the community that supports their students year-round.

“Whether that be through supporting their athletic games, or we have so many community members who sponsor scholarships for our students and things like that,” Houser added. “So we really do have a tremendous outpouring of support from our community.”