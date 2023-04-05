CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — College students looking to pursue a career in radiography will now have an opportunity to receive up to $44,000 in funding at Mount Aloysius.

The college announced a new partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare that would provide all incoming radiography students in the DuBois-based program a $14,000 scholarship. Students will also be eligible to receive up to $15,000 in funding from Penn Highlands and $15,000 in signing bonuses through guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands hospital.

The two-year program will feature a mix of online and in-person classes at Penn Highlands DuBois and utilizes existing surgical technology affiliations already in place.

“Our mission is to meet the needs of our community with quality programs of education. We are proud to work once again with Penn Highlands Healthcare to train skilled radiographers that will provide much-needed care in the area,” Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan said. “This is our second program funding partnership with Penn Highlands, and we are very excited to continue our work with the hospital system.”

Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois will hold an open house on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the programs.

More details on the programs and registration for the open house can be found on the Mount Aloysius College website or by calling (814) 886-6383.