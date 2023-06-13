CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the second year in a row, Mount Aloysius College will be hosting a free two-day healthcare camp to provide students with a hands-on introduction to a wide variety of healthcare careers.

The Future Healthcare Leaders Camp is meant for students in grades 9 through 11 and it takes place on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21. The camp takes place from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on both days on the Mount Aloysius College campus. Students who complete the camp will also receive a scholarship from the College.

The event is sponsored by a grant from the UPMC Foundation. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are a total of 60 spots available.

“This is a great opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career as a nurse, physical therapist assistant, radiologic technologist, surgical technologist, ultrasound technician, or biologist,” Dr. David Haschak, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mount Aloysius said. “Participants will follow a patient’s medical case through the healthcare system, and they’ll get real-world experience in our state-of-the-art labs as they work in the healthcare field.”

For more information or to sign up for the camp, visit the Mount Aloysius College website.

Faculty from the college will be teaching students. All campers will receive a custom health kit including a stethoscope, personal protection kit, protective goggles, exercise band, sterile gloves, sterile gauze, blood pressure cuff, goniometer, retractable tape measure and a messenger bag.

You can also find a full schedule for the camp here.