CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College has announced a program to allow students to participate in a year of didactic courses and local clinical rotations before graduating.

The college has partnered with Duke LifePoint Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to offer a year-long course for Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science students. Through this program, beginning in Fall 2023, students will be able to receive hands-on experience in the hospital setting before graduation.

“We are very excited to work with Conemaugh to provide another pathway into healthcare for our students,” Dr. Chris Lovett, academic dean at Mount Aloysius College, said. “Our region needs students with this expertise, and we believe this is another win-win for both students and our community.”

To be admitted to the Medical Laboratory Science program at Mount Aloysius, students will need to complete coursework in biology, chemistry and algebra with a grade of “C” or better.

After completing the coursework and clinical phase, graduates become eligible to sit for certification exams through the American Society for Clinical Pathology.