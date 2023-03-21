CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Aloysius College, in conjunction with Southcentral PA Area Health Education Center (AHEC) and Saint Francis University, is once again co-hosting an annual Career Expo.

The Career Expo is free and will take place on Tuesday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bertschi Center on the Mount Aloysius College campus.

This job, internship, and graduate school fair will be attended by over 75 employers on the state and local levels.

The Expo will feature employers in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, education, financial services, social services, and more. It will also feature several schools in attendance, representing continuing education programs like master’s and professional certificates.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to pose for a professional headshot.

“The Career Expo is a great opportunity for students and community members to interact with many local businesses looking to hire in a variety of fields,” Sarah Kordish, career development coordinator at Mount Aloysius College said.

This is the 23rd Career Expo co-hosted by Mount Aloysius, Saint Francis, and the Southcentral PA AHEC. For more information, or for a full list of employers attending the Expo, email CareerDevelopment@mtaloy.edu.