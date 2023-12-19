STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center is beginning the process of becoming a Level IV Trauma Center.

According to the American Trauma Society, these centers can provide advanced trauma life support before transferring patients to a higher-level trauma center.

Emergency Department Medical Director, Dr. Brian Newcomb said this shift is part of Mount Nittany’s initiative to continue providing high-quality care to the community.

“By being a Level IV Trauma Center, we can have protocols and processes and procedures that will help us give optimal care to these patients,” Newcomb said.

The hospital has already begun paperwork for the process and hired a trauma coordinator.

“We do see trauma patients to begin with but by being a Level IV, that gives us more resources to optimize our care,” Newcomb said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Newcomb said it won’t be until some time in 2025 before the hospital officially receives the certification.