STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center has officially broken ground on a new patient tower at the hospital.

The groundbreaking took place on Tuesday, May 16. Officials said that the new facilities will bring Mount Nittany’s mission of ‘healthier people, stronger community’ to the forefront.

The project is set to increase patient numbers and experience. The new tower will be a 10-story, 300,000-square-foot building.

The development of the project began in 2022 and nearly 40 Mount Nittany team members were involved with the planning.

The current design of the building is set to include almost 170 private patient rooms which will operate in combination with private rooms in the existing hospital.

“Having conversations and deciding really important things in people’s lives over time, it’s really hard to do when there’s another family or someone in the bed right next to you,” Lead Hospitalist Dr. Tom Covaleski said. “It gives us the space to be able to make hard decisions. Also, it gives families the space to provide comfort and love or grief.”

It will also have outpatient clinics, point-of-care registration, a modernized data center and an outdoor space for patients, visitors and staff.

At the groundbreaking, Mount Nittany employees placed everyday work items into a time capsule that will be buried during the construction. Chief Strategy Officer Kurt Kissinger said the box will be dug back up in 25 years.

“When you think of Mount Nittany Health, we’ve been here for over 120 years,” Kissinger said. “Started as an eight-bed infirmary in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to now this 10 story, 300,000 square foot patient tower. So, it really tells the whole continuum of the story of Mount Nittany Health.”

Patients won’t see the inside of the tower for quite some time. Officials said if everything goes as planned, the building is set to be complete and open in December 2026.