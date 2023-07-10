STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center is celebrating the opening of the first phase of its new Diagnostic Pavillion.

The first phase of renovations include updated CT scanners. Medical Director of Radiology Dr. Jacob Alexander said the new machines decrease radiation dosages for patients and improve on image quality.

“I can already tell you through experience the image quality is far superior to our old equipment,” Alexander said. “The patient experience is better. This has been a significant improvement.”

The scanning rooms were also moved closer to the hospital’s emergency room to provide quicker access to those in need.

“The ability to have accurate and timely images that allow our team to diagnose the patient and also put together a treatment plan is just terrific,” Kathleen Rhine, President and CEO of Mount Nittany Medical Center said.

The next phases of the project include updates to the hospital’s ultrasound and MRI equipment.