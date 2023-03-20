STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Nittany Health Emergency Medical Services team is adding a new advanced life support vehicle to continue to support patients.

The new 2022 Ford Expedition is a replacement vehicle. The previous transporter was used in the field for over 10 years.

“This advanced life support unit replaces our 2012 unit that is end-of-life,” EMS Manager Rich Kelley said. “It has nearly 300,000 miles on it. This enables us to continue to provide advanced life support to the residents and visitors of Centre County.”

While it still has many of the same support details, like a cardiac monitor and ventilators, there are some new features to the vehicle. These include curtain airbags and a system designed to avoid crashes.

The vehicle also features a new iPad mount. It serves as a translation device for non-English speaking individuals, connecting patients with certified interpreters.

Kelley said it will allow for easier communication between patients the EMS team and 911 centers.

“It will allow us to continue providing the same exceptional advanced life support care we’ve been providing since 1987,” Kelley said. “The vehicle is newer and more reliable which is extremely beneficial to our patients and community we serve.”

Mount Nittany Health currently has three support vehicles and two ambulances, with a third American Emergency Vehicles ambulance expected to arrive by December 2024.