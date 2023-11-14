CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new floor plan for Mount Nittany Elementary (MNE) school was announced on Tuesday.

Randy Brown, the finance and operations officer, said that there will be six regular education classroom additions as well as some additional space for instrumental classrooms, stem and technology classrooms and multiple special education classrooms.

There will also be a separate cafeteria built to handle the growing enrollment of students.

Brown said that there is an increased need for special education breakout classrooms and the school is seeing an influx of enrollment, and to address the growing demographics it was decided that the school would expand.

Faculty and staff will have the opportunity to have a final look at the floor plan before it is shared with the Community Advisory Committee for Facilities and Grounds as well as the MNE Parent-Teacher Organization for input.

On Dec. 4 Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, the architectural firm, will update the school board on the committee’s formation, site assessments, a revised design schedule and expectations for the design process.

The ground breaking is expected to happen fall 2024, although no date has been set yet.