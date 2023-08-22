CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District Board of Directors has authorized the district to proceed with the preparation of a design for a Mount Nittany Elementary addition.

At the July 31 board meeting, the district recommended an addition, which was based on an attendance boundary and facilities assessment. This comes after Mount Nittany’s enrollment has exceeded the building capacity in the past few years.

The decision to move forward came on Aug. 21. The district does not project enrollment to decrease in the near future nor that the issue could be resolved easily by modifying attendance boundaries.

According to architects from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, the design process would last until November of 2024, with construction occurring over the following 18 months. Representatives said the initial timelines were a conservative estimate and might shorten once projects detail become clearer.

There are plans to add six regular education classrooms and an undetermined number of small group instruction rooms, plus a possible additional space for intervention services.