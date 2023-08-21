CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Nittany Health Foundation has announced its 33rd annual Golf Classic to help raise money for healthcare in the Centre County region.

Golfers of all levels are invited to join Mount Nittany Health on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Penn State Golf Courses for a day of fun, camaraderie and healthy competition.

The event features a hole-in-one challenge with a chance to win a car, a putting challenge, a closest-to-the-pin competition and the longest drive contest. At the conclusion of the event there will be a dinner and awards reception.

Proceeds from the competition will benefit a new Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Suite at Mount Nittany Health’s new Outpatient Center and a new Athletic Training Program through Mount Nittany Physician Group Orthopedics.

As of publication, registration is currently open. Golfers of all levels are encouraged to register online or by calling 814-234-6777.