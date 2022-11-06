STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is expanding in State College as groundbreaking began in their new Outpatient Center in Toftress West.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 physicians and system leaders celebrated the groundbreaking at the site of the new 126,000-square-foot center. The “state-of-the-art” building is expected to open in Spring of 2024 and will bring Mount Nittany’s award-winning healthcare services to continue to make a difference in the community.

With the addition of the Outpatient Center, the community will have increased access to a range of medical, surgical diagnostic and treatment services available at one location.

“The dedicated physicians, providers and staff who will be working in this building, along with the entire Mount Nittany Health team, are excited to celebrate this milestone,” Kathleen Rhine, President and CEO of Mount Nittany Health, said. “This facility will be a wonderful new home for the outstanding physicians and providers on whom our community depends. We are excited to offer a wide range of services in one convenient location and to create the capacity to recruit more physicians and expand our clinical programs.”

The new facility will include multiple services, including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedics, spine, physical therapy, neurology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, general surgery, urology, endoscopy, lab and imaging. It will be home to more than 60 physicians and providers and more than 150 staff.

The Outpatient Center will be the first building at the nearly 700-acre Tofftrees West development. Residential, retail and commercial buildings are planned for future development and will bring approximately 180 construction jobs to the area.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

An internationally recognized design firm, Stantec, is the architecture firm for the $90 million project while Alexander Building Construction Co. is managing the construction.