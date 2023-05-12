STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a result of new federal policies the Public Health Emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic ended.
As of Thursday, May 11, the CDC will no longer be publishing Community Transmission level data for SARS-CoV-2. Mount Nittany Health will no longer be routinely communicating Community Transmission levels.
They will convey COVID-19 information in much the same way that we now handle communications about other transmittable diseases, such as influenza.
Thank you for your support over the last three years as we have adapted our policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The first priority of Mount Nittany Health has always been the safety of our people, patients, and visitors. Our team will continue to monitor recommendations, mandates, and guidance from the CDC, OSHA and state and local public health organizations, and alert you to any changes in the future.Mount Nittany Health announced via email