STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a result of new federal policies the Public Health Emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

As of Thursday, May 11, the CDC will no longer be publishing Community Transmission level data for SARS-CoV-2. Mount Nittany Health will no longer be routinely communicating Community Transmission levels.

They will convey COVID-19 information in much the same way that we now handle communications about other transmittable diseases, such as influenza.