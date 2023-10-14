STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $350,000 was raised last month as part of the 33rd Annual Mount Nittany Health Foundation Golf Classic.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Mount Nittany Health Foundation raised a record-breaking $352,431, using those funds to help enhance Mount Nittany Health’s Sports Medicine capabilities through the orthopedics program.

The annual golf classic has been ongoing since 1991, with Mount Nittany Health raising millions of dollars to help advance healthcare in the region.

“We are so grateful to the local community for their support,” Adrienne Krasowitz, Executive Director, Mount Nittany Health Foundation said. “We set a record for the number of golfers at the Penn State Golf Course – a feat that was only possible thanks to our wonderful committee members, sponsors, and volunteers.”

Mount Nittany said the event sold out as 288 golfers teed off at the Penn State Golf Courses. There were also dozens of volunteers who assisted with planning and executing the event.

“The Golf Classic was a great opportunity to see and feel the community support in person,” Kevin Wilson, MD, Mount Nittany Health Orthopedics, chair of the Golf Classic Committee said. “The proceeds from this event will purchase state-of-the-art equipment for Mount Nittany Health Sports Medicine. This will allow our providers to better serve area student-athletes to improve performance and prevent injuries.”

Prizes were also awarded to the top teams on both the Blue and White Courses.

WHITE COURSE

Coming in first was the Sunstone Consulting team with a score of 53. The team was composed of Mike Cottle, Randal Martin, Greg St. Clair and Nick Barbera.

In second was Agility (Team #2) with a score of 55. Troy Krout, Keith Taylor, Jason Thomas and Terry Hack were a part of this team.

Coming in third was the G.M. McCrossin, Inc. team. They also scored 55 and after a scorecard match with Agility (Team #2) they were designated third. The team included Robert Biggans, Isaac Sluga, Logan Strouse and Michael Weyhe

BLUE COURSE

Over on the Blue Course Kish Bank’s team won with a score of 51. Bob Bilger, Scott Hanna, Gregory Hayes and William Hayes were a part of the team.

Coming in second play with a score of 53 was Cozen O’Connor. This team included D.J Michina, M. Reese, Richard Slebodnik and Dave States.

Third place then went to the Louis E. Silvi Foundation team. They were represented by Andrew Friberg, Thomas Taricani, Larry Walker and Ed Washell.

In addition to those winners, those who hit the longest drive, the straightest drive, the closest to the pin and the longest putt all won prizes.

To learn more about the Golf Classic and the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, visit their website.