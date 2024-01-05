STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health announced a partnership with Encompass Health to offer a free monthly Stroke Support Group.

The program is designed to improve the quality of life for stroke survivors by reducing the risk of additional strokes and increasing stroke interventions.

“The mission of the Stroke Support Group is to empower survivors and their families, and to provide them with resources to recover, reclaim and rebuild their lives,” Mount Nittany Medical Center MSN, RN, Stroke and Sepsis Coordinator Nina Kephart said.

The groups provide stroke survivors and others with education, support and resources. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday of every month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The first Stroke Support Group is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Two more sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, March, 26.

To stay up to date on future Stroke Support Group dates, visit the events page on the Mount Nittany Health website.