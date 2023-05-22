STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health has announced that they have earned accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

The three-year accreditation is awarded to cancer programs that meet 34 quality care standards set by the CoC. According to the hospital, their cancer services provides comprehensive cancer care using the most innovative cancer therapies combined with compassionate, patient-centered care to treat every aspect of the disease.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons,” Kathleen Rhine, President and CEO of Mount Nittany Health said. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our cancer care team.”

According to Aderonke Ajala, MD, Hematology, Medical Oncology, “By taking a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists, we are able to deliver the highest level of oncology services and cancer care to anyone in the community who is impacted by this disease.”

Additionally, Mount Nittany Health is in a partnership with the Penn State Cancer Institute, known as the CANCER CARE PARTNERSHIP.

Through the partnership, patients benefit from the combined resources and expertise of Mount Nittany Health, the community’s trusted healthcare provider, and Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the region’s leading academic health center.