STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Masks are not required anymore to be worn by most visitors coming to Mount Nittany Health.

According to a news release, unless visitors are showing signs of COVID-19 or are positive they will not have to wear a mask while they are at all Mount Nittany Health locations, besides some who were not identified in the release, but were notified. Masks will still be offered for anyone who wants one.

“Mount Nittany Health’s first priority has always been the safety of our people, patients, and visitors,” DSc, MSN, RN, CENP, Executive Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Cabibbo said. “To this end, our team has continually monitored recommendations, mandates, and guidance from the CDC, OSHA and state and local public health organizations, and has set our policies accordingly.”

Mount Nittany Health posted on Facebook that patients and employees with them will also be wearing masks while they are in the hallways.

The hospital will also implement pre-pandemic visitation policies and spaces will go back to pre-COVID-19 capacity and setup.

MD, FIPP, Chief Medical Officer Upendra Thaker said that they will continue to keep an eye on the COVID-19 level situation and follow any CDC, state and local requirements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to the hospital’s online COVID Dashboard, three patients were hospitalized for COIVD-19 on Tuesday, April 11. They were in the age range from 65-77.